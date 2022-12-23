ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With many people traveling for the Holidays, the Odessa Police Department has put together a list of tips to make sure everyone can keep their home safe while they’re away.

The department says a big tip to remember when going away is to never leave clues that you will be out of town. One example is to avoid making posts to social media that say you’ll be on vacation.

While you’re away, try to create the illusion that someone is still home. This can be done by having a trusted friend or neighbor collect mail, newspapers, packages, or anything else that is regularly delivered to your home. Keeping a vehicle in the driveway also creates the appearance that someone is home at that time. If possible, another good tactic is to set timers for lights, radios, and televisions to make it seem someone is inside the home and using different devices.

Some form of security is usually recommended for those that are out of the home for extended periods of time – if someone does break in, the police will be able to respond. Security company signs are also said to deter would-be burglars, as are home cameras like “Ring”. It’s also important to remove any spare keys lying around, and to lock up any alternative methods of home entry.

To find more helpful information on keeping your home safe and to learn more about the department, be sure to visit the Odessa Police Departments website.