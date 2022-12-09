MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin is teaming up with 3:11 Ministries to help give out children’s books this holiday season.

The Literacy Coalition will distribute 1,150 children’s books on Saturday, December 10th from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at 3:11 Ministries (located at 7110 Elkins Road).

The LCPB wants to encourage reading in the home to promote higher literacy among people in the Permian Basin. The organization formed in July of 2021 and was able to give out more than 3,000 books in that first fiscal year alone. Now the group wants to double that number.

The LCPB says that one in three adults in the region read below a 3rd-grade level. This can make day-to-day tasks for many of these people very difficult. The LCPB then believes that literacy is a community wide issue because of the daily struggles some face.

The Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin would also like to encourage people to help out in any way they can, whether it’s by donating books to your local library, volunteering with the group for literacy events, or even just reading to your children and grandchildren. For more information, you can go to www.literacypb.org.