MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Hogan Park in Midland is getting a new look. Local groups like the Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) announced today that it will help fund the Hogan Park Initiative alongside the Permian Basin Quality of Place Conservancy.

In a recent press release, improvements to the park include a new splash pad, sports fields, playgrounds, hike and bike trails as well as public entertainment space in the 128-acre park.

The CEO of TPL, Tyler Glover, expressed his thoughts on contributing to the improvement of Hogan Park.

“As a native Midlander and with a large business presence here, we’re pleased to give back to the tremendous local community,” said Glover.

Glover goes on to say, “We’re excited to be part of the Hogan Park Initiative and look forward to local residents being able to enjoy all of the amenities on a daily basis.”

The renovations for the park are expected to be completed by 2026. To find out more information about the initiative click here.