LEA COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A 34-year-old female, later identified as Melissa Ann Flores, led an officer with the Seminole Police Department and a Gaines County Deputy on a chase toward Hobbs, New Mexico.

According to a post by the Seminole Police Department, on Saturday, July 29th at about 1:29am, a Seminole PD officer attempted a traffic stop on a gray Chrysler with New Mexico license plate WAA503 in the 1000 block of NW F Avenue. The driver, Flores, turned south on 11th Street, refusing to stop, before turning west onto Hobbs Highway.

A Gaines County Deputy was assisting the Seminole PD officer, with the suspect vehicle reportedly travelling at over 90 miles per hour past the Walmart toward Hobbs.

After being informed of the pursuit, deputies with Lea County Sheriff’s Office deployed spike strips, or tire deflation devices, near the area of the state line. The vehicle struck the spike strips and came to a stop just inside the New Mexico border. The driver and passenger were detained.

Flores, from Hobbs, was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody by the Lea County Sheriff’s Office before being charged with Driving under the Influence, a New Mexico charge.

Authorities say arrest warrants were issued on August 3rd, for Flores for the Texas charges of Evading a Motor Vehicle, a state jail felony, and Driving while Intoxicated, a class B misdemeanor.