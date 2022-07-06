HOBBS, New Mexico- A Hobbs woman has been arrested after police said she stole a vehicle with two young children inside. Regina Castillo has been charged with vehicle theft, fleeing from police, two counts of child abuse, and resisting arrest.

On July 4th, officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to 3709 N. Dal Paso in reference to a stolen vehicle. Officers learned a woman parked her vehicle in front of a store and went inside. When the woman returned to her car, Castillo pushed her out of the way and entered the vehicle. The mother attempted to stop Castillo from taking her vehicle but was unable to do so.

The woman’s two children, a six-year-old little girl and an 11-month-old baby boy were inside when the vehicle was stolen. Within minutes, officers found the vehicle at the intersection of Dal Paso and Bender. HPD said it pursued the vehicle because of “the immediate need to ensure the safety of the children”.

Castillo then reportedly abandoned the vehicle and the children at the intersection of Apache and Fowler and ran. She was soon found hiding behind a pickup truck in a residential neighborhood.

The two children were safely reunited with their mother after they were treated by EMS.

At the time of Castillo’s arrest, she also had three active arrest warrants for failure to appear on the charges of Concealing Identity, Shoplifting and Failure to Appear for Traffic Violations.