HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- Hobbs middle school teacher Daniel Decker is behind bars after police said he behaved inappropriately with two girls at Highland Middle School. Decker has been charged with five counts of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor, a third-degree felony.

According to a news release, the Hobbs Police Department began investigating on April 11 after the two students told school staff about their experience. As required by law, the staff members reached out to the School Resource Officer who later reached out to a detective. The students, along with their parents were interviewed and later Decker agreed to a police interview as well.

The exact nature of the allegations was not released, however, based on the interviews and as a result of the investigation, a warrant was issued for Decker’s arrest and he was taken into custody on April 20.

HPD said in a statement, “We would like to express our professional appreciation to the Hobbs Municipal Schools and the Staff of Highland Middle School for their full cooperation during this investigation.”