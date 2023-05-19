HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- The Hobbs Police Department held a news conference Friday to update the community about the investigation into a shooting in the Walmart parking lot that left one person dead on Thursday.

According to HPD, around 2:07 a.m. on May 18, officers responded to Walmart at 3800 N Lovington Highway in reference to a shooting. At the scene, officers found 24-year-old Jordan Ruiz in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Ruiz was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Following the shooting, investigators began reviewing security video from surrounding businesses and learned that three people in a stolen vehicle were spotted in the area just before the shooting. Officers learned that the alleged shooter tried to rob the McDonald’s on Lovington Hwy approximately 10 minutes before the shooting occurred.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed an unknown man exit the vehicle and approach the drive-thru window brandishing a firearm, however, no employees ever came to the window. Employees were completely unaware of this incident, and it was not reported to law enforcement. The man then re-entered the vehicle and made several circles through the Walmart parking lot before approaching Ruiz’s vehicle.

Additionally, investigators said around midnight, that same day, a waiter at IHOP reported his wallet had been stolen and video footage from the restaurant revealed that the suspects connected with the shooting were also allegedly involved in that theft.

A “BOLO”, or Be on the Look Out, was sent out to all of the surrounding agencies shortly after investigators confirmed the vehicle involved in the shooting. Within 30 minutes, Deputies with the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

According to the Culberson County Sheriff’s office, a 111-mile high-speed pursuit ensued across three different counties in Texas. Law Enforcement Officials with Reeves County Sheriff’s Office, Culberson County Sheriff’s Office, Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, and the United States Border Patrol continued the pursuit of the vehicle until a pit-maneuver was successfully performed and all suspects and the vehicle were taken into custody.

18-year-old Zachary Baiza, of Hobbs, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He’s been charged with Accessory to 1st Degree Murder, Accessory to Commit Armed Robbery, Larceny, and Receiving or Transferring Stolen Vehicles. In Texas, Baiza has also been charged with Evading on Foot. A mugshot was not immediately available.

A juvenile male was identified as the alleged shooter and has been charged 1st Degree Murder and Attempt to Commit Armed Robbery. Additionally, in Texas, the teen has been charged with Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle and Fleeing on Foot. His name has not been released because of his age.

A third, person, a juvenile female, is not facing charges in either New Mexico or Texas.

“We want to extend a sincere thanks to our brothers and sisters with the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office, Culberson County Sheriff’s Office, Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, United States Border Patrol, Lea County Communication Authority, all Texas Dispatch Agencies involved for their ability to safely apprehend these offenders so quickly. This is a prime example of law enforcement agencies working together to ensure the ultimate safety of all the citizens that we serve,” said HPD public Information Officer, Reanna Alarcon.