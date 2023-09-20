HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- The Hobbs Police Department released an update into an on-going investigation after the body of a baby was found in a hospital restroom late last week.

On September 13, officers responded to the Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital in reference to a deceased baby. A news release said a 16-year-old girl, accompanied by her mother, was being treated at the hospital and hospital staff later found the body in the restroom area of the teen’s hospital room.

Hobbs PD said the case has, for now, been classified as a death investigation and detectives are waiting on the results of an autopsy, which could take up to 90 days to be finalized. Meanwhile, investigators have completed all relevant interviews and evidence collection, and, at this time, no criminal charges have been filed. Once the Medical Examiner’s final report is available, investigators will forward that information to the District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call dispatch at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.