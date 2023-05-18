HOBBS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Hobbs Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

According to a news release, around 2:07 a.m. on May 18, officers responded to Walmart at 3800 N Lovington Highway in reference to a shooting. At the scene, officers found 24-year-old Jordan Ruiz in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Ruiz was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was not random and that the suspect may have known the victim. The investigation is ongoing, and Hobbs PD is asking for anyone with information to call HPD at 575-397-9265, or call Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.