SEMINOLE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On July 22nd, officers with the Seminole Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of SW 15th street in reference to a suspicious person looking inside of vehicles.

According to a release from the Seminole Police Department, upon arrival, officers located the suspect and was found to be intoxicated. The suspect was placed under arrest for public intoxication and identified as 17-year-old Jose Santiago Briones Jr. A wanted check was conducted, and Briones had a murder warrant out of Hobbs, New Mexico.

Briones was then transported to the Gaines County Detention Center for public intoxication and the murder warrant.