HOBBS, New Mexico (Nexstar) – According to a recent press release, the Hobbs municipal court will be closed today because of a staffing shortage caused by Covid-19 exposure. The court is scheduled to reopen by Monday, January 24th.

In the meantime, those on staff will continue to work on cases and with local law enforcement agencies regarding charges. Staff will be available to answer phones for individuals to pay bills or ask any general questions.

Cases that are scheduled in court between today the January 24th will be continued and set for a later date by the court. All parties that the rescheduled court cases affect, will be notified of a new court date by mail.

For further questions regarding the temporary municipal court closure call (575)397-9272.