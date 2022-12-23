HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- Hobbs Police Department responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Broadway Street on Tuesday, December 20, at around 3:15 am.

Officers say when they arrived, they heard noises coming from behind a garage door located at the business and noticed another door that was slightly open. After approaching the door, officers say they saw a male suspect wearing a clown mask and black gloves carrying a large black bag out of the business.

Police moved in to arrest the man and say he complied with them. The man was then handcuffed, and his clown mask was removed. The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Reydecel Cano, of Hobbs, New Mexico. The black bag was reported to have had tools from the business, valued at $5,450 in total.

Officers say that upon arrest, Cano stated, “I tried to break in, and I got caught.” He refused to give any further statement to the officers.

Cano is now charged with Commercial Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. Investigators say this is not the first time Cano has faced charges.