HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- A Hobbs man was arrested late last month after investigators said he strangled and killed a cat belonging to an 11-year-old child. Felix Pena, 54, has been charged with Extreme Cruelty to Animals and Tampering with Evidence.

On August 31, officers with the Hobbs Police Department were called to a home in the 500 block of E Snyder to investigate after someone called 911 and reported that Pena grabbed a cat up by its neck and killed it. Investigators said Pena was caught on camera and that after the cat died, he picked up a shovel and tried to bury the cat in the front yard. Pena reportedly denied his actions, despite the video evidence.

Pena was arrested and taken to the Lea County Detention Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. Investigators said Pena has a lengthy arrest record with at least 99 arrests in Hobbs alone.