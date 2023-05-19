HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- Recreational cannabis isn’t legal in Texas but attitudes on it could be evolving.

Legislation recently made its way through the Texas House that reduces penalties for marijuana possession and another proposed bill would legalize the use of marijuana for Texans under the age of 21.

But Texans living in the Permian Basin have the opportunity to see what changes legalization can bring by taking a short trip to Hobbs, New Mexico. That community along with the rest of the Land of Enchantment have been living with legalized recreational marijuana for almost a year now.

Leaders in Hobbs tell ABC Big 2 News that legalized recreational marijuana has been a mixed bag for their community, bringing both opportunity and some new problems. But they also say that they’re committed to following the law, and think opinions on legalized cannabis should be made by the individual.

“I think it’s been a little bit good and a little bid bad. Of course, right now I think we have 18 cannabis dispensaries in our community and that’s created some new jobs,” said Hobbs Mayor Sam Cobb.

Mayor Cobb also says there’s no denying the impact recreational marijuana has made on the city coffers, with the city estimating $620,000 in annual tax revenue generated from cannabis sales.

“That money goes into our general fund. We have not earmarked it for any particular purpose. We’re watching to see what those impacts might be in terms of law enforcement and other types of things. We’re tracking (legalized recreational marijuana) to see what’s going on and where the positive and negative impacts may occur,” said Mayor Cobb.

But when it comes to the economic impact of legalized marijuana, that’s still being figured out. The Hobbs Chamber of Commerce declined to comment on this story. And the mayor says that while there’s no denying that recreational cannabis has brought a lot of visitors to Hobbs, he also says he’s not hearing about them from businesses in other industries.

“I don’t think I’ve had restaurant tours or other people that said they have seen a substantial increase in activity due to cannabis sales,” said Mayor Cobb.

Lea County Sheriff Corey Helton says his team knew legalized cannabis would eventually come to their community, and that it has created new problems when it comes to keeping people safe.

“It has made our jobs a little harder, especially with the motoring public. There’s no quick, scientific way to determine somebody’s intoxication on marijuana like alcohol and the breath test,” said Sheriff Helton.

The sheriff and mayor also say that marijuana making its way into local schools has also become a bigger issue since legalization.

“We’ve seen issues with it in the schools with kids. That seems to be one of the biggest complaints I hear from teachers. You can get marijuana products in so many different ways. (There are) gummies and different things that kids are getting ahold of,” said Sheriff Helton.

There’s no question that Hobbs and Lea County have cannabis concerns as they adjust to their new normal, but there’s also no shortage of support for recreational marijuana in the community. Starrcanna Dispensary Owner Jayne McGrath says her business sees that every day during the successful six months that they’ve been open.

“I think (customers have) been very receptive because we’re not the big corporate people. And we try to price it correctly for the people, and I think when you don’t have the community behind you and you don’t have the people, you don’t have the business,” said Jayne.

Jayne also says she’s thrilled to provide the health benefits of responsible cannabis use which is something a lot of her customers have responded positively to. And she says they’re not just New Mexicans.

“Half of my business is Texas, maybe more. I also depend on my locals here but yes, the Texans come all the time. And they all say they wish it would go legal in Texas,” said Jayne.

Jayne tells ABC Big 2 News that she thinks legalized cannabis is the right move for Texas if done properly, and she’s confident Texas lawmakers can do that if that’s what voters want. But she’s also another voice in Hobbs encouraging people to research the effect of cannabis and come to their own conclusions.