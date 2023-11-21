HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – City employees presented the United Way of Lea County with contributions totaling $52,824.50 on Monday evening.

The City says every cent of this money will be going toward supporting 22 local non-profit organizations.

Many employees, who were not photographed, showed their generosity toward this effort and the City is thanking them for their hearts and efforts.

This comes as United Way of Lea County is currently in the middle of their fundraising campaign. If you would like to support their mission by donating or volunteering, or if you are in need of assistance, please visit their website, Facebook page, or call 575-397-2203.