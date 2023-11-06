HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – At about 1am on Sunday, November 5th, deputies with Lea County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a security check in the 1900 block of E. Stanolind when a vehicle was seen crashing into multiple parked vehicles and pedestrians in the parking lot of Corral Arena.

According to a release, investigation revealed that Randy Nahun Martinez, 19, of Hobbs, struck six parked vehicles and six pedestrians. The pedestrians sustained injuries including minor cuts, bruises, major internal injuries, and broken bones. The pedestrians were transported to Covenant Hobbs Health Hospital, with one being flown to a Lubbock Hospital.

While speaking to Martinez, Deputies noticed several signs of Martinez being under the influence of alcohol. Martinez participated in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which LCSO says confirmed their suspicions. He submitted to a breath test after being arrested, with results coming in at 0.19 and 0.20. That’s more than twice the legal limit in New Mexico.

Martinez was booked into the Lea County Detention Center with these charges:

Aggravated DWI

Causing Bodily Injury, misdemeanor

Negligent use of a Firearm, petty misdemeanor

Six counts of Aggravated Battery, 3rd degree felony

He was arraigned and released on an unsecure appearance bond of $5,000.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Investigator Sandoval at 575-441-8906, the Lea County Sheriff’s Office at 575-396-3611, or Crime Stoppers at 575-396-8005. Tips made to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.