MARTIN COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A one-year-old boy from Hobbs, New Mexico was killed earlier this week in a single vehicle crash, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report. The boy, who was not identified by name, was not secured in a child safety seat or seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 1:30 a.m. on January 16, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on State Highway 349 (Tom Craddick Highway Bypass), about five miles north of Midland and found a 2018 Nissan Altima with three people inside. Investigators said that the driver of the Altima was traveling eastbound on SH 349 when he veered off the south side of the roadway and collided with a fence and a utility pole.

The driver and an additional passenger were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital and were said to be stable.