REEVES COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Reeve’s County Sheriff’s Office has closed northbound traffic on North Hwy 285 near County Road 424 to photograph an accident scene and continue the investigation.

Northbound traffic will be diverted from Hwy 285 to CR 402 and then North on FM 1216. Northbound traffic will be closed for approximately 30-45 minutes.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route during this time.