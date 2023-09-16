BOLIVAR, Missouri (KMID/KPEJ) – The UTPB Falcons move to 2-1 on the season after a dominant 86-7 win over the SBU Bearcats.
Watch the video above for the full highlights.
by: Rachel Hallam
