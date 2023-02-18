ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Odessa College Wranglers defeated the Richland Thunderducks 17-0 and 13-8 to sweep their home doubleheader.

Before the game, the Wranglers honored former coach Rick Zimmerman who coached the Wranglers from 1990-2004.

Odessa College won over 40 games in six seasons with Zimmerman at the helm and he took three teams to the NJCAA JUCO World Series finishing 7th, 5th and 3rd.

He also had 81 of his former players drafted by Major League Baseball and eight of them played in the big leagues.

