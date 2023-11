ODESSA, Texas (KMDI/KPEJ) – No. 3 Odessa College Men’s Basketball opened the 2023 Wrangler Club Shootout tournament with their game against No. 21 College of Southern Idaho Eagles.

OC remains undefeated as they scrape by CSI, 76-74. They will play Weatherford College tomorrow at 7:00 p.m.

