MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After a penalty kick resulting from a handling foul in the penalty box, tied the game at 2 a piece to start the second half, the Midland High Boy’s soccer forced El Paso Franklin into two extra 10 minute periods.

The game ended with both teams keepers showing their strength on the line during penalty kicks.

Franklin edged by the Bulldogs 2-1 in penalties and were named bi-district champs.

Watch the video above for the full highlights.