MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The 49th annual Monahans Volleyball Tournament started came to a conclusion this afternoon. The Greenwood Rangerettes and the Permian Lady Panthers defeated their respective opponents to get themselves to face each other in the semi-finals.

Greenwood started strong in the first set, taking it 25-18 heading into the second.

But, MOJO was firing on all cylinders in the second, forcing a third set and final set.

Permian would take back to back sets over the Rangerettes and advance to the finals to face the Monahans Loboes.

Watch the video above for the full highlights from the semi-final game.