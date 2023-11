ABILENE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Seminole Indians came into their matchup against the Glen Rose Tigers for regional semi-finals in the postseason with only one loss in the regular season, to the Canyon West Plains Wolves. Indians had an early lead over the Tigers before Glen Rose made the comeback to defeat Seminole 48-34.

Indians finish their 2023 season 11-2, District, Bi-District, and Area Champions.

