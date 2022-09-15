For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. While conditions are likely to be rainfree for most of The Basin today after yesterday’s storms, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects still humid conditions and windy conditions at times. However, temperatures won’t change too much from yesterday as many areas will still reach the upper 70, 80’s and the lower 90’s, near normal for this time of year. However, the return of tropical moisture will bring in some low-level clouds by the weekend and even windier weather.