UPTON COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Upton County 911 dispatcher Irene Jordan has been talking and texting with people reporting emergencies for 2.5 years, but now she’s got a new tool in her belt: the ability to receive streaming video from people calling 911.

“It’s going to give us more accurate information. A lot of times we have multiple callers and they don’t have enough information. This gives us at least a view of what’s going on out there,” said Jordan.



Irene says that actually being able to see the scene not only lets her team provide a more accurate first responder response, but it’s proven to be a godsend when it comes to locating an emergency scene within Upton County’s oil fields. But how does it work?



“Our dispatchers send you a link. You receive that text message on your cellphone. You acknowledge and accept everything. This is not something we force on anyone. We don’t get any of the user’s information, phone information, subscriber info or anything like that. You accept it. You allow us to look at your camera, and we have access to your back camera where you can show us the scene,” explained Upton County Sheriff William Upchurch.

The streaming upgrade was made possible by the Prepared company after being recommended to Sheriff Upchurch by a law enforcement agency in Crane. And the sheriff says that the price is right, and that he’d like to see this technology spread to more 911 centers.



“Prepared 911 is a free service. All it takes is getting the software into the system and getting some training on it, and it’s ready to rock and roll,” said Sheriff Upchurch.