ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Flock Safety System allows Ector County Environmental Enforcement to identify the license plates and vehicles of West Texas polluters choosing to dump their junk instead of disposing of it the right way.

And since other local law enforcement agencies are utilizing the Flock Safety System to catch other types of crime with their own cameras, that means ECEE has access to a growing number of cameras.

“That’s the big thing about the Flock system and the way we use these cameras. It’s basically like we have 50 officers out there with eyes on at all times watching and looking out for illegal activity,” said ECEE investigator Greg Palacios.

Ector County Environmental Enforcement has access to at least 50 cameras in the county due to Flock, and that’s thanks to a sales tax that was passed by county voters.

Ricky George has been the ECEE director for the last decade and says he’s seen the major difference Flock has made when it comes to catching dumpers and cleaning up the county.

“We’re trying to utilize those sales tax funds and this technology is a prime example. It’s resulted in an exponential increase in the number of apprehensions,” said George.

Ector County Environmental Control also says that since implementing the Flock Safety System, it’s played a role in the majority of cases they’ve solved.