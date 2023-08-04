MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Sky High Wing of the Commemorative Air Force is already making preparations for the “AIRSHO”, which features many historic aircraft in flight, and much more.

“We have a lot of stuff going on at Airsho, not just airplanes but the featured act this year is 3 Mig-17s who will be doing some formation stuff, which is kinda cool, soviet era MiGs, can’t see that every day, and of course we have other things, and Chevron is our presenting sponsor, they’re nice enough to help us out with a lot of different things,” said Bill Coombes, the High Sky Wing Leader.

There will be a wide variety of aircraft, as well as a Chevron STEM Zone, Pyrotechnics, a World War II Living History Encampment, TradeSHO & Shine, and a Kids Inflatable Zone.

The “AIRSHO” will take place on Saturday and Sunday, September 9th and 10th. Tickets are already on sale.

Tickets for the “AIRSHO” are:

$10 for adults and kids 14 and up

$5 for kids ages 6-13

Free admission for kids 5 and under

Attendees can upgrade to seating & shade in Flight Line Chalet for $25.

VIP Fighter Squadron Chalet is $125.

General Parking will be $10 per car with VIP parking at $25 per car.

More information can be found on the “AIRSHO” website or by calling 432-254-6182.