Midland Legacy Rebels The Midland Legacy Rebels have built a small dynasty in the Little Southwest Conference, or District 2-6A, winning a share or an outright district title the past five consecutive seasons. All five titles have come under head coach Clint Hartman, who enters his eighth season with the Rebels.

This season, Legacy returns the bulk of its offensive production, including four-star senior quarterback and Purdue commit, Marcos Davila. Davila, in his junior campaign, led the Rebels’ offense with 3,052 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Coach Hartman believes his quarterback has only taken strides this off-season, physically and intellectually.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine predicted the Rebels would be atop District 2-6A once again and named Davila as the district’s pre-season offensive MVP.

Legacy begins its season on the road at Amarillo, a familiar week one opponent for the Rebels. This will be the fourth season opener matchup between the two and Legacy has won all three previous games by two or more scores.

Permian Panthers An incredible season last year for the Permian Panthers in District 2-6A, was cut short in the first round of playoffs. This year, the Panthers are ready to tackle their district once again and have another shot at a state title.

Being a team well-known for their fight and strength over the years and always a contender for playoffs always puts eyes on Permian. The Panthers have only missed the postseason once since 2011. And last season was no different.

Permian finished 9-1 in the regular season, walking away with a share of the district title. Unfortunately for the Panthers, their hopes of a long post-season run were cut short in the first round.

Now this new team is ready to prove the work done in the offseason, will pay off come Friday night.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine predicts the Panthers will finish third in their district. On top of that, Panthers linebacker, Parker Haynes was selected as the district’s preseason defensive MVP.

The season kicks off for Permian this Friday, August 25th, at home, against Abilene.

Midland High Bulldogs District 2-6A is a competitive district to push through and make the playoffs. For the Midland High Bulldogs, they know what it means to be cut out of a post-season run. Last year, the Bulldogs were just shy of playoffs, after finishing fifth in the district.

A 5-5 record season resulted in the Bulldogs being seven points away from making the playoffs. Now, they use that anger to strengthen themselves for the coming season.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine predicts the Bulldogs will once again finish fifth in the district, once again just outside of making the cut for the postseason. Their season kicks off at home against El Paso Montwood, on August 25th.

Odessa Bronchos The Odessa Bronchos have taken strides in each of third-year head coach Dusty Ortiz’s seasons. Ortiz led Odessa to back-to-back three-win seasons after inheriting a winless program in 2021, and this season, he is prepared to lead his team to take an even bigger step: making the playoffs.

“Year 3? Playoffs. I thought I was going to do it in year two, and in year three, that definitely is on the radar as something that we need to check,” Ortiz said.

The Bronchos football program has not appeared in the playoffs since 2013 and Ortiz feels if there was any year Odessa could see the postseason, it’s this year with a four-star wide receiver on the roster.

Odessa will have to beat the odds if they intend to win a district title. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine predicted the Bronchos would finish last, as they have the past four seasons.

Odessa spends the first three weeks of its 2023 season on the road, starting at Lubbock Monterey Friday, Aug. 25. The Bronchos’ first home game is September 15 against Amarillo.

Fort Stockton Panthers Coming home to where it all started for head coach Jeremy Hickman, his debut with Fort Stockton could not have been more of a dream, going 10-2, finishing second in district and making a playoff appearance.

It’s the second time the Panthers have won ten games. The 1978 team set the school record for most wins in a season, and the 2022 team matched it. Just this last year, Hickman led his brand new team to the same record, sparking hope and passion back into the Panthers locker room.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine has the Panthers finishing second in District 1-4A Division 2 for the second year in a row behind the Monahans Loboes. Their season kicks off on the road at El Paso Austin, on August 25th.

Wink Wildcats In the 2022 season, the Wink Wildcats went undefeated in the regular season to head into playoffs, finishing first in District 5-2A, division 2.

Everything was going great for the Wildcats before falling to the Albany Lions in the regional round of the playoffs, and since then have been patiently waiting to get back on the field.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine predicted the Wildcats finishing first in their district for the second-consecutive season over McCamey.

Not only that but running back Bryan Wilcox has been selected as the district’s offensive MVP and defensive end Creed Frerich has been selected as the defensive MVP.

The Wildcats kick off their season at home against the Reagan County Owls, on August 25th.

Pecos Eagles The Pecos Eagles have turned the page. After a 2022 season that fell short of the team’s standard, the Eagles are eager for a fresh start with a new mindset.

Pecos is coming off a four-win season where it took third place in its stout district. The Eagles did make the playoffs, but lost by seven scores in the first round. The general sentiment from the team was that it knew it wasn’t their best effort, and they are aiming to turn that around this season.

“This spring we worked a lot on just getting better at what we do,” head coach Scott Williams said. “I think the kids have really picked up and understand our concepts and our schemes, all of our formations and our calls so we’re looking for big strides for what we can do offensively.”

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine predicted the Eagles would finish third in their district behind Monahans and Fort Stockton, naming Jon Sandoval as the district pre-season defensive MVP.

Pecos starts the season with a bye week before hosting its season opener on Sept. 1 against San Elizario.

Midland Christian Mustangs After losing a talent-heavy senior class, the Midland Christian Mustangs spent the off-season reloading several positions, including starting quarterback. The Mustangs went 6-5 behind second-team all-state quarterback Blake Pruitt, who left big shoes to fill.

“Anytime you’ve got an athlete like Blake Pruitt, not only was he a great athlete, but a great leader for us. A captain,” second-year head coach Chris Cunningham said.

The Mustangs begin their hunt for their eighth state title in program history on Sept. 1 when they host the No. 6 team in Texas, Austin Regents.

Greenwood Rangers The Greenwood Rangers are coming into District 3-4A, division 2 with a whole lot of newness. New head coach, new offense, new starters.

Last season, barely breaking a .500 record was not nearly enough for the Rangers as they fell in the first round of playoffs, cutting their state championship run short. This year, they are hungry for more, and with a new coaching staff at the helm, they believe there is plenty of room for growth.

New head coach, Bryan Hill, said the transition has been easy, “It’s just been a true blessing, coming to Greenwood. A program with a ton of tradition, it’s a very proud program and they love their football here, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine picked the Rangers to finish third in their district.

Monahans Loboes The Monahans Loboes turn for the 2023 season, still on a high from a magical 2022. Head coach Fred Staugh and company overcame an 0-3 record to go on and win 10 consecutive games to vault the Loboes into the 4A Division II Regional Finals, the deepest playoff run that any Permian Basin team made.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine predicted the Loboes would once again be the champions of district 1-4A Division II, and named Navarratte as the pre-season offensive MVP.

Monahans opens its season at home against the Shallowater Mustangs on August 25.

Big Spring Steers When asked about what his team’s identity will be for this season, Coach Cannon McWilliams described his team’s speed as being key. He also says developing the younger players on the roster will be important as he wants them prepared for when they are called upon in key situations.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Guide predicts for Big Spring to place third in District 2-4A Division. The Steers will be on the road in the season opener against Pampa.

Reagan County Owls The 2022 season was full of hope for the Reagan County Owls as they made their playoff appearance for the first time since 2019.

Finishing the regular season on a high note with a four-game win streak set the Owls up for what they hoped would be a successful postseason run. Unfortunately for them, they faced a tough Cisco Loboes team in the first round and their hopes of making a long run in playoffs was cut short. But the team has big hopes for the coming season.

The 2023 season kicks off for Big Lake in non-district play, on August 25th on the road in Wink.

Andrews Mustangs The Andrews Mustangs, in District 2-4A division 1, finished the 2022 season third in their district at 6-4. They managed to make it to the area round of playoffs before being defeated by the Decatur Eagles, 42-15.

Now, the Mustangs are very much unsatisfied with how it all came to a close.

Senior defensive tackle Ranger Harvey said watching the seniors last year finish on such a low was heartbreaking, and not how any of this year’s seniors want to go out.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine has the Mustangs finishing fourth in their district this year, behind Big Spring. Andrews starts their season on the road at Canyon Randall on August 25th.

Rankin Red Devils The Rankin Red Devils, led by fifth-year head coach Garret Avalos, were selected by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football to win District 7-1A, six-man, and are ranked seventh in the preseason polls.

While they are slated to finish on top, the district and regular season provides fierce competition around the board.

Rankin kicks off the 2023 season at home against a powerful Balmorhea team on August 25th at 7:30 p.m.

Crane Golden Cranes The Crane Golden Cranes return for the 2023 season hot off a dominant run through their district schedule that led to a District 1-3A Division II championship in 2022. Last season, the Cranes went a perfect 6-0 against district opponents, outscoring them 229-28 with five shutouts.

Despite the roster turnover, the Cranes feel a district championship is well within reach again this season.

The Cranes kick off their 2023 season on the road at McCamey on Aug. 25th.

Garden City Bearkats The Garden City Bearkats compete in one of the toughest districts and regions for six-man football in the state of Texas. District 7-1A Division 1 alone contains three top-25 teams in the state, including the Bearkats, at No. 17.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine predicted Garden City would finish third in their district this season behind Rankin and Borden County. But the stout competition is part of what fuels the Bearkats to compete.

Kermit Yellowjackets A new season brings a new chapter for Kermit High School football. It begins with former Alpine head coach John Fellows taking on the reins for the Yellow Jackets.

Fellows inherits a team that held a 4-7 record last season that landed them third in District 1-3A Division 1.

The Yellow Jackets begin their season on August 25th at Miles High School. Kermit is picked to finish third again in District 1-3A Division 1 behind Brownfield and Denver City.

Coahoma Bulldogs The Coahoma Bulldogs completely flipped the script in two years with sixth-year Head Coach Chris Joslin at the helm. In 2021 the Bulldogs went 3-7 in the regular season and changed so much to make the biggest leap, going 7-3 the following season and making the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

As they couldn’t wait a second longer to start fall practice, the Bulldogs were out on the field for their third annual midnight madness on July 31.

Coach Joslin spoke about losing several seniors last season and what it means for his younger guys to take control and lead the Bulldogs to a successful season.

The Bulldogs kick off their 2023 season in the Howard County Bowl against Forsan once again, on August 25th at 7:30 in Big Spring.

Forsan Buffaloes The Forsan Buffaloes return for the 2023 season with a wealth of experience and depth in its skill positions, players who helped the Buffs to a share of the 2022 District 3-2A title and a nine-win season.

Forsan lost three starters on both the offensive and defensive line and brings back 10 seniors, but that does not worry head coach Jason Phillips.

“Luckily for us, we had a really good junior varsity last year and we had some good kids on varsity as backups so we think we’re going to be able to fill those spots,” Phillips said.

Forsan opens the 2023 season in the annual Howard County bowl against Coahoma on August 25. The game will be held at Big Spring’s Memorial Stadium.

Stanton Buffaloes The Stanton Buffaloes were one of several Permian Basin teams to undergo a coaching change this past off-season. Stanton tabbed Billy Rushing, former offensive coordinator at Canyon, as its new head coach.

Rushing has made it a point to remind the current Stanton squad of the Buffaloes that have come before them, specifically in 1997 when Stanton won its only state championship in program history.

“There’s a state championship sign right down there from 1997 and we want to be part of those types of ideas,” Rushing said.

It will likely be a long road ahead before a state championship returns to Stanton. Rushing inherited a program that has not seen a winning season in a decade. But the reminders, he hopes, will inspire the Buffaloes to one day return to that championship stage.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine predicted the Buffaloes would finish last in their district this season.

Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers is a proud sponsor of our High School Football Spotlight.