‘Hide & seek bandit’ MPD help local mom find her toddler

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Late Tuesday night, one local mom had a moment of panic when she looked around the house, and her three-year-old was nowhere in sight.

Dara Richardson did what any parent would do at that moment, she called 911.

Wearing only underwear and cowboy boots, thoughts of her little boy wandering at night had Richardson scared to death.

Richardson tells us that within a matter of minutes of making the call, 911 dispatch had taken down the information and description of her son.

Before she could get off the phone with dispatch, MPD was making their way up the street to return her ‘threenager’ son.

We spoke to Richardson about what was running through her mind while searching for her son Rayland.

“I start calling for him and we’re like going through the house and like my husband was in the garage so I went and got him and said have you seen Rayland because I can’t find him,” says Richardson.

She says she was impressed and immensely grateful for the quick response time it took for MPD and 911 dispatch to help her look for her son.

“I am so thankful because if they wouldn’t have come around the corner and helped us I’d probably still be looking for him an hour later,” says Richardson

After half an hour of searching, to everyone’s relief, little Rayland was right under their noses.

“I did one more search of the house opening up every cabinet, drawer, found him in the…closet with his hands over his eyes

