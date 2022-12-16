ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Friday afternoon, Odessa city leaders and much of Odessa Fire Rescue honored a local hero. Assistant Fire Chief Rodd Huber called it a career after 27 years of protecting his community.

The retirement celebration may have been all about Assistant Chief Huber, but the assistant chief’s retirement speech certainly wasn’t. He spent his time thanking his many coworkers who taught him many priceless lessons during the last two and a half decades.

“I’m so proud of all the OFR that’s helped me. We’ve been a good team, and it takes a team. One person can’t do it by themselves. It always takes a team. You always get more done together when you work together,” said Assistant Chief Huber.