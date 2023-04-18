PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With 6 bonds across 5 counties, there is a lot of money on the line this May, along with multiple county positions across the Permian Basin.

Early Voting is from April 24th to April 28th, Monday – Friday, from 8am to 5pm or on May 1st and May 2nd, from 7am to 7pm.

You can also vote on Election Day on May 6th, from 7am to 7pm.

Here’s a list of major elections throughout the Permian Basin happening this May:

Ector County Elections

Ector County ISD Trustee Position 3

Wayne Woodall

Donna C. Smith

Ector County Hospital District, Board Member, District 2

Will Kappauf

Mary Lou Anderson

Ector County ISD Trustee, Position 7, Unexpired Term

Dennis Jones

John Rabenaldt

Bob Thayer

Find more info about the election on the county’s website.

Howard County Elections

$12,265,000 Coahoma Independent School District Bond – No tax rate increase

Proposition A is for $7,765,000 for school facilities and new school buses

Proposition B is for $4,500,000 for an indoor multipurpose facility

Find more info about the election on the county’s website.

Andrews County Elections

$156.7 million Andrews ISD Bond

Proposition A for $108,820,000 is for a high school main building remodel, high school science wing, and more.

Proposition B for $35,835,000 is for athletic upgrades.

Proposition C for $12,075,000 is for Mustang Bowl Renovations

You can find more information on this bond here.

Winkler County Elections

$66.25 million Kermit ISD Bond

Proposition A for $47.5 million is for construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings, among other things.

Proposition B for $15 million is for the renovation of the stadium seating more than 1000 visitors

Proposition C for $3.75 million is for the construction of teacher housing units, including roads and infrastructure

Find more info at the school district’s website.

$60 million Wink-Loving ISD Bond – No tax rate increase

Proposition A for $55 million is for district wide renovations and additions, an Ag Barn, Bus Barn, Alumni Center and Banquet Hall, and Technology Updates

Proposition B for $5 million is for teacher housing

Find more info at the school district’s website.

Crane County Elections

$68 million Crane ISD Bond

Includes safety and security enhancements, high school upgrades, Bethune Early Child improvements, and CTE renovations.

You can find more information on this bond here.

Upton County Elections

McCamey County Hospital Board of Directors

Deanne Adams

Dwayne Duncan

Tammy Kennedy

City of McCamey Alderman, Ward 1

Cindy Zuniga

Tammy Smith

Find more info about the election on the county’s website.

Ward County Elections

$446.65 million Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Bond – No tax rate increase

Proposition A for $411.58 million is for the Pecos High School Replacement, Crockett Middle School Renovations, and more.

Proposition B for $34.27 million is for the Pecos High School Natatorium

Proposition C for $800,000 is for 1-to-1 devices for students and staff

Find more info at the school district’s website.