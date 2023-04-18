PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- With 6 bonds across 5 counties, there is a lot of money on the line this May, along with multiple county positions across the Permian Basin.
Early Voting is from April 24th to April 28th, Monday – Friday, from 8am to 5pm or on May 1st and May 2nd, from 7am to 7pm.
You can also vote on Election Day on May 6th, from 7am to 7pm.
Here’s a list of major elections throughout the Permian Basin happening this May:
Ector County Elections
Ector County ISD Trustee Position 3
- Wayne Woodall
- Donna C. Smith
Ector County Hospital District, Board Member, District 2
- Will Kappauf
- Mary Lou Anderson
Ector County ISD Trustee, Position 7, Unexpired Term
- Dennis Jones
- John Rabenaldt
- Bob Thayer
Find more info about the election on the county’s website.
Howard County Elections
$12,265,000 Coahoma Independent School District Bond – No tax rate increase
- Proposition A is for $7,765,000 for school facilities and new school buses
- Proposition B is for $4,500,000 for an indoor multipurpose facility
Find more info about the election on the county’s website.
Andrews County Elections
$156.7 million Andrews ISD Bond
- Proposition A for $108,820,000 is for a high school main building remodel, high school science wing, and more.
- Proposition B for $35,835,000 is for athletic upgrades.
- Proposition C for $12,075,000 is for Mustang Bowl Renovations
You can find more information on this bond here.
Winkler County Elections
$66.25 million Kermit ISD Bond
- Proposition A for $47.5 million is for construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings, among other things.
- Proposition B for $15 million is for the renovation of the stadium seating more than 1000 visitors
- Proposition C for $3.75 million is for the construction of teacher housing units, including roads and infrastructure
Find more info at the school district’s website.
$60 million Wink-Loving ISD Bond – No tax rate increase
- Proposition A for $55 million is for district wide renovations and additions, an Ag Barn, Bus Barn, Alumni Center and Banquet Hall, and Technology Updates
- Proposition B for $5 million is for teacher housing
Find more info at the school district’s website.
Crane County Elections
$68 million Crane ISD Bond
Includes safety and security enhancements, high school upgrades, Bethune Early Child improvements, and CTE renovations.
You can find more information on this bond here.
Upton County Elections
McCamey County Hospital Board of Directors
- Deanne Adams
- Dwayne Duncan
- Tammy Kennedy
City of McCamey Alderman, Ward 1
- Cindy Zuniga
- Tammy Smith
Find more info about the election on the county’s website.
Ward County Elections
$446.65 million Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD Bond – No tax rate increase
- Proposition A for $411.58 million is for the Pecos High School Replacement, Crockett Middle School Renovations, and more.
- Proposition B for $34.27 million is for the Pecos High School Natatorium
- Proposition C for $800,000 is for 1-to-1 devices for students and staff
Find more info at the school district’s website.