PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Cinco De Mayo is on Friday, and there’s many celebrations happening across the Permian Basin; here’s just a few of those events:

Cinco De Mayo Mixer

  • Thursday, May 4th from 5:30pm to 8:30pm
  • Cinco De Mayo Soccer Tournament kickoff celebration
  • Cash bar and food trucks on site
  • The Tailgate Midland
  • More information can be found here.

Fort Stockton 2023 Cinco De Mayo Festival

  • Friday, May 5th at 6pm
  • Free admission
  • Food and craft vendors will be present
  • Fort Stockton Convention Center
  • More information can be found here.

Fix West Texas Cinco De Mayo Adoption Event

  • Friday, May 5th at 3pm
  • Part of Bissell Empty the Shelter Event
  • Mexican Food and adorable puppies and dogs
  • All dog adoptions will be $50
  • Chuy’s Midland
  • More information can be found here.

Odessa Cinco De Mayo Food Truck

  • Friday, May 5th from 11am to 2pm
  • 5 food trucks, with Home Brew Coffee Co. opening at 9am
  • Open to the public
  • Odessa City Hall
  • More information can be found here.

Alpine 28th Annual Cinco De Mayo event

  • Friday, May 5th and Saturday May 6th
  • Open to the public
  • Lots of Food, Crafts, games, car show, and more.
  • Grand Mercado
  • More information can be found here.

Cinco De Mayo COPA Binational Soccer Tournament

  • Friday, May 5th through Sunday, May 7th
  • Three-day tournament featuring top rated youth teams from Mexico and West Texas.
  • Astound Communications Stadium
  • More information can be found here.