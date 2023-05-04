PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Cinco De Mayo is on Friday, and there’s many celebrations happening across the Permian Basin; here’s just a few of those events:
Cinco De Mayo Mixer
- Thursday, May 4th from 5:30pm to 8:30pm
- Cinco De Mayo Soccer Tournament kickoff celebration
- Cash bar and food trucks on site
- The Tailgate Midland
- More information can be found here.
Fort Stockton 2023 Cinco De Mayo Festival
- Friday, May 5th at 6pm
- Free admission
- Food and craft vendors will be present
- Fort Stockton Convention Center
- More information can be found here.
Fix West Texas Cinco De Mayo Adoption Event
- Friday, May 5th at 3pm
- Part of Bissell Empty the Shelter Event
- Mexican Food and adorable puppies and dogs
- All dog adoptions will be $50
- Chuy’s Midland
- More information can be found here.
Odessa Cinco De Mayo Food Truck
- Friday, May 5th from 11am to 2pm
- 5 food trucks, with Home Brew Coffee Co. opening at 9am
- Open to the public
- Odessa City Hall
- More information can be found here.
Alpine 28th Annual Cinco De Mayo event
- Friday, May 5th and Saturday May 6th
- Open to the public
- Lots of Food, Crafts, games, car show, and more.
- Grand Mercado
- More information can be found here.
Cinco De Mayo COPA Binational Soccer Tournament
- Friday, May 5th through Sunday, May 7th
- Three-day tournament featuring top rated youth teams from Mexico and West Texas.
- Astound Communications Stadium
- More information can be found here.