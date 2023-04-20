MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Earth Day is on Saturday, April 22nd, and is observed so you can show your support for environmental protection. With more than a billion people and 193 countries observing Earth Day each year, Earth Day is celebrated somehow in most places around the world.

Keep Midland Beautiful recommends these tips for being more environmentally friendly:

Don’t Litter! Securing your trash in the Permian Basin is one of the best ways to make certain your trash doesn’t become litter. Tie your trash bags. Close the lid on your trash container. Don’t leave trash in overflowing containers. If there is no place to put your trash, take it home with you to dispose of properly.

Volunteer for trash cleanups.

Be aware of the water you use. Water lawns early in the morning before 10 am so there will be less evaporation. Lawns need 1 inch of water a week. Plant native perennials. Use mulch on your plants and trees to hold water into the ground.

Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth and washing dishes. Take shorter showers.

Use reusable food and drink containers. Recycle aluminum, paper, cardboard and #1 and #2 plastics.

Reduce paper waste and junk mail. Refuse plastic bags when not needed. Rebuy recycled products. Don’t print if you don’t have to.

Take your own reusable bags to the store.

Teach your kids to respect and take care of where they live, and the earth.

You can learn more about respecting and taking care of Earth or volunteering for a trash cleanup at Keep Midland Beautiful’s website.