PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With the school year around the corner, having your children vaccinated can be key to a smooth transition back.

It’s no surprise that when school starts, you see kids get sick within the first couple of months. This is due to classmates not covering their noses or mouths when sneezing or coughing. Not to mention that these children are within close proximity of each other in an indoor space.

The Immunization Partnership, a non-profit organization, both advocates and educates parents on vaccines for their children. With the goal of helping to teach parents the importance of vaccines, it’s no question why they are working extra hard with the school year looming.

Terri Burke from the Immunization Partnership had this say to assure parents who are on the fence: “Vaccines are the one thing you can give a kiddo as a parent, that when they walk out the door in the morning that’s the one thing you can be assure of, they won’t get a life-threatening disease that day if they’re vaccinated.”

If you are looking for places to get vaccines for your child, you can contact your local health care provider or visit local pharmacies, such as CVS and Walgreens.