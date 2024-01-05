ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) – Each month four teachers are chosen for our teacher of the month contest, and one is surprised in person. This month’s winner was Chon Lee from Cameron Elementary.

“I was thinking, oh my gosh, what is going on? And my kids were totally surprised,” said Lee after her initial surprise in the classroom. “My mom and dad were teachers in Alaska. That’s where I grew up, on an island. So I’ve been in school since I was two and a half in a preschool program. So that’s all I’ve known and been going ever since.”

She’s been teaching for more than two decades…

“I’ve been here. I’ve been in this room for 22 years. Yes, this very room. 22 years, I’ve been at Cameron Elementary for 24,” said Lee.

She says what makes this year different is the preparedness to learn.

“They have been ready to come and to learn. And they’re ready every morning and they always have a hug for me. So, it’s been a great year,” said Lee. “Teaching has been so fulfilling for me and having the kids come back and tell me what they’re gonna do with their life – that’s been nice.”

The Principal at Cameron Elementary, Margarita Acosta says the relationship she has with Mrs. Lee goes back some time, and her character doesn’t go unnoticed.

“Because Mrs. Lee is amazing. I have known her for 13 years. We were doing the math just a couple of weeks ago. You know, I started here as a teacher and she was a role model a resource, a always fun to have around. I’m so excited for her to have this opportunity to be recognized in this way. Teachers are seldom recognized for their hard work and dedication to their students. And that’s all that Mrs. Lee is dedicated to these kids 100% of the time and she just has their, their well-being at, you know, the middle of her heart in her mind and she works for them,” said Acosta.

A sentiment echoed by a long-time friend and co-worker… fellow teacher, Laura Rodriguez.

“She truly cares for the students. She goes above and beyond for the students. And she’s just amazing,” said Rodgriguez.

Mrs. Lee teaches 2nd graders and says that is the plan, continuing to teach West Texas children for the foreseeable future.