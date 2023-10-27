MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With hot summer nights starting to turn to cozy fall days, Atmos Energy is focused on year-round preparations for the winter heating season.

As your household prepares for winter, using energy wisely and making a few household changes can make a big difference in how much you spend on natural gas and other energy bills. Atmos Energy has provided a few tips for how you can stay safe, conserve energy, and prepare for the winter season.

Lower your thermostat to 68 degrees during the day and 58 degrees when you are away from home.

Reduce your shower and bath time. Showering and bathing can account for 40 percent of your home’s hot water use.

Lower your water heater temperature to 120 degrees. Water heating accounts for as much as 25 percent of energy consumed in your home.

Do not use a pool heater. Run your pool pump during the coldest part of the day instead, circulating the water and preventing freezing.

Operate your clothes washer, dryer, and dishwasher only when fully loaded.

Unless a fire is burning, close your fireplace damper to prevent warm air from escaping up the chimney.

For any questions, or for more information regarding your natural gas service, please call the Atmos Energy customer service team at 888-286-6700, Monday through Friday from 7am to 6pm. You can also visit their website here.