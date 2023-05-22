PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With Memorial Day coming up fast, there is likely going to be a lot of cooking outdoors, with weather permitting. But do you know how hot your food should be before you can safely eat it?

The USDA, or US Department of Agriculture has provided some tips for the public to keep in mind as families gather to barbeque and eat outside.

“USDA reminds summer travelers not to let your outdoor meal become a feast for bacteria,” said USDA Under Secretary for Food Safety Dr. Emilio Esteban. “Bacteria grows faster during the summer months because it’s warmer and more humid. Pack perishable foods safely with a cold source and wash your hands thoroughly while preparing food.”

Keep food out of the “Danger Zone,” or the range of temperatures where food is most likely to become a food safety risk. This zone ranges from 40 degrees to 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Remember to refrigerate perishable food within two hours, or one hour during a hot day, which is considered above 90 degrees.

Keep cold foods at 40 degrees or lower by nestling food in ice or kept in a cooler until ready to serve.

Keep hot foods at 140 degrees or above by placing in warming trays or on the grill.

Divide leftovers into smaller portions and keep them in a cooler below 40 degrees.

Keep beverages in separate cooler, as frequently opening the cooler may cause unsafe fluctuations in temperature.

Cooking food to the correct temperature is vital in ensuring you don’t end up on the receiving end of a foodborne illness. The USDA recommends these temperatures when cooking meats and eggs:

Raw beef, pork, lamb and veal steaks, chops, and roasts should be cooked to at least 145 degrees. Allow the meat to rest for at least three minutes before carving and consuming.

Cook fish to at least 145 degrees

Cook raw ground beef, pork, lamb, and veal to at least 160 degrees.

Cook egg dishes to at least 160 degrees.

Cook raw poultry to at least 165 degrees.

To ensure the entirety of the food is heated to a safe temperature, insert the food thermometer into the thickest part until the probe reaches the center.

If camping or backpacking for more than a day, consider packing shelf stable items that don’t need to be kept cold. These items include:

Pre-packaged, shelf-stable meals

Peanut butter in plastic jars

Concentrated juice boxes

Canned tuna, ham, chicken, and beef

Dried noodles and soups

Beef jerky and other shelf-stable meats

Dehydrated foods

Whole or dried fruits

Nuts

Powdered milk and fruit drinks

Do not use water from streams or rivers; this water is untreated and often unsafe for drinking.

For more information on food safety, please visit the USDA’s website.