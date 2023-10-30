PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation has announced several road projects across five counties for the upcoming week. You can find them below.
Crane County
- On October 31st, mobile road evaluations will be conducted on FM 1233, beginning at the intersection of FM 1053 and continuing to Greeter Road.
- From October 31st to November 5th, crews will also be performing road rehab on FM 1233 beginning at the intersection of FM 1053 and continuing for four miles.
Ector County
- On October 31st, crews will be performing sweeping operations on US 385, between the intersections of Gettysburg Street and continuing to E. Borman St.
Martin County
- From October 31st until November 2nd, crews will be performing debris removal on Interstate 20, beginning one and a half miles east of US385 and N. County Rd. and continuing the Martin/Howard County line.
- Additionally, crews will be performing road repairs on the following sections of road:
- State Highway 137, beginning at the Martin/Dawson County line and continuing to SH 349.
- FM 26, beginning at the Martin/Dawson County line and continuing to County Road 115.
- SH 176, between mile markers 282 and 284.
Midland County
- On October 30th, crews will be performing road repairs on SH 158, beginning at the intersection of Avalon and ending at I-20, as well as on SH 191 between mile markers 267 and 268.
- On October 30th and 31st, crews will be performing road ratings on FM 1213, beginning at the intersection of County Road 120 and SH 158 and continuing to SH 349.
- Crews will also be performing road ratings on SH 191, beginning at the intersection of SH 588 and continuing to Avalon Dr.
Upton County
- On October 30th, crews will be performing debris removal on SH 349 from mile markers 362 to 392, as well as on RM 2463 between mile markers 366 and 379.