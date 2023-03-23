MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is looking for a robbery suspect involving a handgun at 777 Relax Spa.

On March 17, at about 9:53pm, the suspect demanded money from the female victim who was working at the spa. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black gloves, a mask, and was seen holding a handgun. You can find the surveillance video of the suspect here.

If you have any information on this suspect, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or using the P3 Tips mobile app and reference case #230318032. If your tip leads to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.