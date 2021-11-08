Heidelberg trial postponed until Nov. 20 due to COVID-19

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The trial of David Wilson, the man accused of shooting and killing Midland Police Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg in 2019, has been postponed.

The delay comes after several people involved in the jury selection last week tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend. The jury was finalized on November 4, and the trial was expected to begin Monday.

Midland County says jurors should contact their healthcare providers if they have any questions about their own potential exposure.

The Court will stand in recess until 9:00 a.m. November 20. According to a release, jurors are still under oath and are asked not to discuss the case.

“Thank you for your service, patience, and understanding in these extraordinary circumstances,” said Jeff Robnett, Administrative Judge, and George Gilles, Senior Judge.

On March 5, 2019, Heidelberg was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a burglar alarm call at Wilson’s home. Wilson was re-indicted by a grand jury earlier this month for murder after originally being charged with manslaughter. According to court reports, both Wilson and family members of the late police officer have filed suit against the alarm company for the events that lead up to the shooting.