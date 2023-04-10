ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking to identify an unknown male and female involved in a theft from the W. University HEB.

On March 13th, the two subjects stole about $454 worth of merchandise from the HEB at the 2501 W. University before leaving the scene in a gray Toyota Sequoia.

If you recognize these suspects or have any information about the case, please contact Detective M. Trolglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #0003341. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may receive a cash reward.