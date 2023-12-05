ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – In partnership with Meals on Wheels of Odessa, HEB will be celebrating the holiday season by distributing more than 700 holiday meals to homebound neighbors as part of HEB’s annual Feast of Sharing celebration.

According to a release, HEB partners and community volunteers will be passing out meals, bags of fruit and vegetables, and other food items and festive goodies to fellow Texans in Odessa.

Beginning in 1989, HEB’s Feast of Sharing regularly serves more than 340,000 meals every year across 34 cities throughout Texas and Mexico. More than 375,000 volunteers have helped serve more than four million meals over the past three decades.

HEB says this initiative is an important part of its Hunger Relief Program, which works all year to prevent hunger in more than 300 communities.

If you would like to volunteer for HEB’s Feast of Sharing events, please visit their website here to find out more about volunteer opportunities.

The 21st Annual Feast of Sharing Dinner will be held from 4pm to 8pm on Friday, December 8th at the Ector County Coliseum. This event is free and open to the public, with live music and entertainment for the whole family included.