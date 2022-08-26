ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: The Odessa Police Department has confirmed that a “juvenile male” was found with a gun on campus at Permian High School. The armed young man has been detained by police.

The first call came in around 3:30 this afternoon after someone called 911 and said an armed person was trying to get into the school. No injuries or damage have been reported, the investigation is on-going.

A student inside the school reported that the student, wearing a white hoodie, was walking down H hall with a firearm. The student said the armed boy was “afraid he was going to get jumped” and pulled a gun in response. This information has not been confirmed by OPD or the District.

According to the student, school staff said no students will be released from their classrooms until each classroom on campus has been cleared by law enforcement.

This is the scene as of 4:25 this afternoon. Parents have congregated outside their school to wait for their children to be released:

Witnesses near Permian High School reported a heavy police presence on campus around 3:30 Friday afternoon. Ector County ISD police, as well as Odessa Police, and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles were all reported near the school.

Parents have reported that students inside the school said that the campus is on “lockdown”, but that has not been confirmed by ECISD. Calls to the school have not been answered.

Councilman Mark Matta, in a Facebook live this afternoon said he was waiting to pick up his child when police arrived. According to Matta, school police, including police from Odessa College, and OPD tackled an armed suspect near the field house. No shots were fired, according to Matta.

We are working to get more information and will update as that becomes available.