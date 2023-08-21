ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: Ector County ISD released a statement and summary of Monday’s situation at Permian High School.

First, the district confirmed that The University of Texas Permian Basin dispatch received a 911 call stating there was an active shooter at PHS. UTPB then notified all law enforcement agencies in the area, and all quickly responded to the campus.

Following that 911 call, ECISD police placed the school in lockdown, an emergency response in which all people inside the school take shelter within a locked room and all campus activities stop. All safety procedures were followed, and officers cleared the school of any threat, determined it safe, and released the lockdown.

“Law enforcement confirmed there was no shooter at Permian and there were no shots fired at the school, which was a claim made by the 9-1-1 caller. The next steps will include an investigation to attempt to identify the caller who made the false statements. We have learned at least two other school districts in West Texas experienced some type of phone threat, and those were confirmed as hoaxes as well. We want to thank our students and staff for their quick, focused response to this situation. We want to applaud our law enforcement agencies for their response and their determination to keep our schools and our communities safe. And we want to thank PHS parents who, being worried for their children, remained patient as the campus was cleared and the district was able to report back to them that all was safe,” the district’s statement read.

The lockdown at Permian High School was lifted around 2:35 p.m. Monday afternoon after investigators confirmed a report of a weapon on campus was a hoax.

In a statement, the district said, “The lockdown has been cleared and all students and staff are safe. For safety reasons, the school will not dismiss students at this time, and will do a regular class change for 7th period.”

Councilman Mark Matta said the call to OPD reported that a student with an “AR-15” entered a restroom and fired shots; however, investigators discovered no shots were fired, nor did anyone truly hear any shots.

“This seems to be a hoax but is still an ongoing investigation,” Matta said. “As a parent of two students at PHS, these incidents can really rattle your nerves. I’m so thankful and proud that our law enforcement reacted so quickly and efficiently. Thank you OPD and ECISDPD for your quick response.”

A heavy police presence was reported at Permian High School Monday afternoon amid parent reports that the campus had gone into “lockdown”. Ector County ISD said the police presence was prompted by a report of a person on campus with a weapon.

Drivers in the area reported multiple agencies in the area of 42nd Street and Dawn Avenue and said that officers on the scene had weapons drawn. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers also had the intersection of Grandview Avenue and 42nd Street blocked, according to viewer video of the area.

Other witnesses in the area reported shots fired, again these reports have not been confirmed by law enforcement or the district. We’ve reached out to OPD and ECISD and left messages requesting more information.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.