MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A heavy police presence was reported Thursday morning in south Midland County after someone called 911 and reported a kidnapping and shots fired. Multiple agencies including the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Midland Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene near Highway 349 and County Road 320 to investigate.

Immediately social media rumors started to spread about an active shooter or possible officer involved shooting, however, MCSO as well as the Midland Police Department confirmed there wass no active shooter and no ongoing threat to the community.

Investigators soon found the person who made that “hoax” 911 call. That person has been arrested and has been charged with Inciting a False Report. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.