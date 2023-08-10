PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With school back in session, temperatures are still scorching throughout the Permian Basin. Currently, we are approaching the 10th consecutive day of 100-degree weather.

After speaking with Doctor Alamo from MCH, he recommends parents send their kids to school with loose fitting clothing as well as being light colored to reduce attraction from the sun.

When it comes to packing food for kiddos, having lots of water-based fruits such as watermelon, cantaloupe and oranges.

Debbie Smith from Texas Tech spoke on the importance of communication between both teachers and parents for keeping students safe.

“I think the most important thing is communication so they should keep good communication with their teacher about how the students are doing, what kind of water bottles that can be taken to school so that they can stay hydrated during the school day and if they can also send them with some a broad spectrum of sunscreens so they can be protected if they’re going to be outside,” Smith said.

With students who enjoy playing during recess, it’s recommended schools can have it indoors instead, if the temperature reach at least 105 degrees

Keep an eye out for symptoms of heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion, heat rashes and more. Symptoms for those illnesses range from headaches, nausea, fatigue and tiredness to name a few.