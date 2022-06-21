MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 14-year-old Midlander Riley is “heartbroken”, waiting for her horse, Doc, to come home. And the Midland County Sheriff’s Office is stepping in and asking for help from the community to help find Doc.

Doc was last seen on June 17 at broken Horn near the area of ECR 132 and Rankin Highway. The family has searched the area for Doc, but he has not yet been found.

Doc is a 17-year-old palomino gelding. At 16.3 hands, the family says Doc is quite underweight because of a heart condition that was discovered last summer. Riley calls Doc her “heart horse” and has never complained about the extra work it takes to keep Doc healthy.



Doc was last seen wearing the blue mask pictured above.

Riley’s mom, Cami, said of the relationship between Riley and Doc, “Doc came to us a few years ago as Riley’s first horse, hand crafted with every single quality we didn’t know she needed. She has slept under his belly, cried a million tears into his mane, spent every free minute of her time whispering little girl secrets into his listening ears. Last summer we discovered he has a heart condition that would require special care for the rest his days and would mean we will always struggle to keep him healthy enough for her to ride. And my girl has never once complained about the extra work or gentle hand he needs. Watching the two of them together has been one of the highlights of parenting for me. I cannot understate the worth of this creature to my little girl. She has lost so much, and I refuse to believe anything other than that he will turn up.”

If you see Doc, please call the Midland County Sheriff’s Office at 432-688-4600.