ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department will be hosting the fair Thursday morning.

Free Covid-19 vaccines or $25 flu shot will be available. Information about Monkey Pox vaccines will also be available by appointment only.

Representatives from 2-1-1, Legal Aid of North West Texas, St. Joseph’s Home Health, Harmony Home, and South Plains Community Coalition will be there!

If you’re seeking any of these resources, you are invited to attend at the Ector County Health Department!

The fair will be on February 23rd from 8 am to 11 am.