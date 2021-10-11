“He was just getting started” Remembering local musician, Aron Lara

PECOS, Texas (Nexstar) – 20-year-old Aron Lara was heading back from a performance in Odessa when he was killed in a car accident. Aron was working on his debut album “Aron’s World” before his sudden passing, now local musicians are coming together to help finish what he started.

Raised by his grandparents Deana & Carlos Lara in Pecos, family members say that from a young age Aron had a passion for music. Aron’s mother Amanda Davis, tells me that he also had a passion for Ji-Jitsu which he picked up from his Stepfather Tyler Davis.

At the age of 15, Aron began writing his own songs. His Mother and Grandmother tell us that Aron always kept his book of rhymes and rap verses with him.

“He’d have one of his notebooks lying around the house, just waiting to put pen to paper and write whatever came to his mind,” says Deana Lara, Aron’s grandmother.

Growing up wasn’t easy for Aron, he struggled with a disability that hindered him as a child. Aron’s disability never stopped him from working hard to his dreams of becoming a rapper and making a name for himself in the music industry.

Family and friends tell me that Aron channeled all of his energy into his music.

“I’ve been his mentor for two and a half years and you could see how passionate he was about his music,” says Jimmie Mullin “DJ Spree” in Odessa.

Aron’s album will be produced posthumously by other local artists who’ve volunteered to help finish the work Aron started and host a benefit concert in his honor.

To help alleviate funeral costs, you can donate to Aron’s family